Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

Tucker has gone 11 games without a multi-hit effort, but he has three steals and an 8:3 BB:K in that span. The outfielder is up to 10 steals on the year, though that's a slight disappointment for a player who had logged at least 25 steals in three of the previous four campaigns. He's batting just .227 with a .679 OPS, 11 home runs, 58 RBI, 71 runs scored, 20 doubles and three triples over 131 contests in his first year with the Dodgers.