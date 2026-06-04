Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Opens scoring with homer

Tucker went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tucker put a 24-game power drought to rest with the second-inning blast, which was all the offense the Dodgers needed to get the win. During that span, the outfielder hit just .222 and slugged .370, adding eight doubles, two triples and nine RBI. Tucker's first year with the Dodger has been mediocre so far -- he's batting .243 with a .739 OPS, five homers, 29 RBI, 38 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples and four stolen bases over 59 contests. He hasn't hit under .250 or posted an OPS under .800 in any full-length season in his career, so there's still some hope he'll be able to turn things around.