Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Perfect at plate again Thursday

Tucker went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk, three runs and an RBI in a 12-7 win against the Padres on Thursday.

Tucker had an unconventional line Wednesday against the Athletics, when he walked in all four of his plate appearances. The veteran outfielder reached base in each of his trips to the plate again Thursday, though this time he put up a more fantasy-friendly line with a season-high four hits. Tucker has gotten on base in nine straight plate appearances, improving his season OPS from .714 to .743 in just two days. He's still been a disappointment overall from a fantasy perspective given his typically lofty acquisition cost, but Tucker may be turning things around.