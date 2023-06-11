The Dodgers promoted Knack from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Josh Thomas of DodgersDigest.com reports.

After laboring in the Texas League a season ago, Knack has fared dramatically better at the Double-A level thus far in 2023, pitching to a 2.20 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 20.8 K-BB% across 57.1 innings. The 25-year-old ended his time at Tulsa in style, tossing a season-high 7.2 innings Saturday while allowing just four baserunners and striking out eight en route to earning the promotion to Triple-A. He'll be joined in the Oklahoma City rotation by top pitching prospect Emmet Sheehan, who will also be bumped up from Double-A during the upcoming week.