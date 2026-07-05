Dodgers' Landon Knack: Third rehab start on tap

Knack (intercostal) will make his third rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

During his most recent outing Tuesday, Knack built up to 2.2 innings and 50 pitches (30 strikes) while striking out four batters and allowing no runs on one hit and one walk. He'll look to build up his pitch count a bit more Sunday and will likely require one more rehab start beyond that before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Dodgers aren't expected to have a rotation spot available for Knack, but he could join the big club as a long reliever if he isn't optioned to Triple-A upon his activation from the IL.