Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's loss to the Giants.

Muncy homered for the second consecutive day, blasting an opposite-field solo shot in the sixth inning after already driving in a run with a bases-loaded single in the fourth frame. The third baseman owns an .862 OPS through 10 games in May and has been even better across the entirety of 2026. Through 39 games, he's slashing .280/.375/.568 with 11 homers, 17 RBI and 27 runs scored.