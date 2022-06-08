Muncy (elbow), who is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, could be activated from the injured list for this weekend's series against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Muncy has gone 2-for-10 through three rehab games, and he hit a walkoff two-run home run for OKC on Tuesday. The slugger went on the injured list May 28 and is eligible to return to the big-league club. It seems likely that he'll be back by the time the Dodgers take on the Giants in San Francisco starting Friday.