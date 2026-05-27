Dodgers' Max Muncy: Enters on defense Tuesday

Muncy (wrist) played third base during the ninth inning of Tuesday's 15-6 rout of the Rockies.

Muncy was absent from the starting lineup for the fourth straight game after getting hit on the right wrist by a pitch Friday. However, he logged game action Tuesday for the first time since that HBP, entering in the ninth inning to play third base with the Dodgers up 15-1 and Miguel Rojas, who started at the hot corner, mopping up on the mound. Though Muncy didn't swing a bat, he did cleanly handle a grounder to third base and made the throw to first to record an out. The defensive appearance further buoys the belief that Muncy isn't going to need a stint on the IL, and he could in fact be back in the Dodgers' lineup as soon as Wednesday for the series finale.