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Dodgers' Max Muncy: Enters on defense Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Muncy (wrist) played third base during the ninth inning of Tuesday's 15-6 rout of the Rockies.

Muncy was absent from the starting lineup for the fourth straight game after getting hit on the right wrist by a pitch Friday. However, he logged game action Tuesday for the first time since that HBP, entering in the ninth inning to play third base with the Dodgers up 15-1 and Miguel Rojas, who started at the hot corner, mopping up on the mound. Though Muncy didn't swing a bat, he did cleanly handle a grounder to third base and made the throw to first to record an out. The defensive appearance further buoys the belief that Muncy isn't going to need a stint on the IL, and he could in fact be back in the Dodgers' lineup as soon as Wednesday for the series finale.

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