Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

The homer was Muncy's first in seven games since he returned from a hamstring injury. He's gone just 5-for-22 (.227) over that span. The infielder is at a .195/.322/.468 slash line with 19 homers, 49 RBI, 43 runs scored and a stolen base through 67 contests. Muncy may hit the bench occasionally against southpaws, but his solid power should keep him out of a strict platoon. Yonny Hernandez is his top competition for playing time at third base.