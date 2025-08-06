Muncy went 4-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Cardinals.

Muncy missed over a month with a left knee bone bruise. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his return Monday before providing a large chunk of the Dodgers' offense in a 17-hit barrage Tuesday. The third baseman has started each of the last two games but may see some occasional time off if the Dodgers want to keep switch hitting prospect Alex Freeland involved at the hot corner. With the big game, Muncy is up to 15 homers this season while adding 59 RBI, 42 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .258/.380/.481 slash line across 83 contests.