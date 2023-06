Muncy (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy tweaked his left hamstring during Sunday's game in Philadelphia and has now sat out two in a row. It's not clear at this point whether he might require a stint on the injured list, as he was expected to undergo an MRI Wednesday to provide more clarity. Chris Taylor is at third base Wednesday.