Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Muncy (hamstring) will take live at-bats Sunday and be activated from the injured list Tuesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Muncy has been out since June 13 with a strained left hamstring, and he will be back in the starting lineup when he returns Tuesday against Colorado. The 32-year-old slugger is slashing .191/.323/.474 with 18 homers and 45 RBI across 251 plate appearances this season.