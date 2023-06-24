Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Muncy (hamstring) will take live at-bats Sunday and be activated from the injured list Tuesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Muncy has been out since June 13 with a strained left hamstring, and he will be back in the starting lineup when he returns Tuesday against Colorado. The 32-year-old slugger is slashing .191/.323/.474 with 18 homers and 45 RBI across 251 plate appearances this season.
