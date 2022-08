Muncy signed a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension with the Dodgers on Monday, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. The deal also includes a team option for 2024 at $10 million plus incentives.

Muncy is hitting just .190 this season, but he owns an .896 OPS since the All-Star break, and that was all the Dodgers needed to see before locking him up for another year -- and perhaps two. Muncy has been a fixture in the Los Angeles lineup, and he will presumably remain a regular in 2023.