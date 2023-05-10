Muncy is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Brewers.
Muncy will head to bench after he went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a run scored and seven punchouts over his last five games. Pair that with the fact that left-hander Wade Miley toes the rubber for Milwaukee on Wednesday and Muncy is batting .139 over 36 at-bats versus southpaws in 2023, it's a good day to give the 32-year-old a breather. Chris Taylor will draw the start at third base and bat fourth in the series finale with the Brewers.