Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Friday's game versus the Astros that Muncy (hamstring) won't be activated from the 10-day IL Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts said that Muncy is still feeling tightness in his left hamstring, and he isn't guaranteed to be activated off the IL this weekend. The 32-year-old will miss at least two more games as he recovers, and fantasy managers shouldn't assume he'll be back in the lineup for Sunday's finale against Houston, either.