Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Homers in three-hit game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Giants.
Conforto was the only Dodger with a multi-hit effort in this comeback win. The outfielder has homered twice and added six RBI while going 8-for-19 over his last six games. He's put together a decent September, batting .310 (13-for-42) over 13 games this month, raising his season slash line to .203/.305/.343 with 12 homers, 35 RBI, 49 runs scored and one stolen base across 132 contests.
