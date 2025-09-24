default-cbs-image
Conforto isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Arizona.

Conforto will step out of the starting nine Wednesday after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Tuesday's series opener. Andy Pages will move to left field in Conforto's absence while Tommy Edman starts in center and Miguel Rojas mans the keystone.

