Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Sitting against right-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Padres on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Even with right-hander Nick Pivetta taking the hill for the Padres, the lefty-hitting Conforto will begin Monday's game on the bench while Andy Pages, Hyeseong Kim and Teoscar Hernandez man the outfield from left to right. Conforto has gone 3-for-22 with two RBI over his last eight games.
