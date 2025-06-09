Conforto is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Padres on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Even with right-hander Nick Pivetta taking the hill for the Padres, the lefty-hitting Conforto will begin Monday's game on the bench while Andy Pages, Hyeseong Kim and Teoscar Hernandez man the outfield from left to right. Conforto has gone 3-for-22 with two RBI over his last eight games.