Manager Dave Roberts confirmed after Thursday's game against the Cubs that Grove (groin) would be placed on the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Grove left his start Thursday night after suffering a groin strain. After the game, Roberts suggested that the injury wasn't overly serious, but Grove will still be forced to miss at least the next two weeks of action. The team has a number of options to fill in for him, including turning to a four-man rotation or activating Tony Gonsolin (ankle) from the injured list.