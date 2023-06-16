The Dodgers optioned Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Emmet Sheehan, who has been brought up from Oklahoma City to make his MLB debut versus the Giants on Friday. Grove will likely be up again with Los Angeles in the near future, but after turning in an 8.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 30 innings with the big club this season, he probably won't make for an especially reliable fantasy option.