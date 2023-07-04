Grove allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Pirates on Monday.

Grove threw 79 pitches (46 strikes), but manager Dave Roberts clearly didn't want him going through the order a third time. This was Grove's 10th big-league outing (eighth start) of the season, and he's covered at least five innings in four of them. The right-hander owns a 7.02 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB through 41 innings. With Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) out until at least mid-July, but it's unclear if Grove or Gavin Stone will get the nod when this spot in the rotation comes up again Saturday versus the Angels.