Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Tuesday's tilt that it would "make sense" for Grove to start Wednesday's game versus the Angels, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Grove is on the taxi squad, and it would be an upset if anyone but the right-hander was on the bump for the Dodgers to begin Wednesday's tilt against their crosstown rivals. The right-hander has struggled with an ugly 8.10 ERA over 30 innings with the Dodgers this year, and it'd be hard to justify him as a fantasy option even as a streamer for Wednesday's game against the Halos.