Grove (2-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Grove was solid Tuesday, holding Baltimore to a single run on an Aaron Hicks double in the second inning. It's an encouraging outing for the 26-year-old right-hander, lowering his ERA to a still-subpar 6.40 with a 1.54 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB through 52 innings. Grove will likely stick in the Dodgers' rotation until Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) can return from the IL. He's lined up to face the Blue Jays at home in his next outing.