Grove (intercostal) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The right-hander has been out since June 16 while nursing a right intercostal strain. He'll likely make a few appearances with Oklahoma City before potentially returning from the 15-day injured list and rejoining the Dodgers bullpen as soon as later this week.
