Grove allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Thursday.

It's rarely a positive takeaway when a pitcher gets blasted for four long balls, but the silver lining for the Dodgers -- and Grove's fantasy managers -- is that all four were solo blasts and that the Guardians didn't push any runs across the plate otherwise. Another way to look at Grove's outing optimistically is to note his 18 whiffs and seven punchouts, which tied his season-high mark. The right-hander has given up exactly four runs in each of his past three starts, totaling 14 innings over that span. That's neither disastrous nor particularly good, and Los Angeles may have no choice but to stick with him given its injury-burdened rotation. From a fantasy perspective, managers can probably do better than Grove's current 8.10 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and lack of any wins across seven outings.