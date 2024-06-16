The Dodgers placed Grove on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right lat injury, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Grove presumably sustained the injury during his two-inning relief appearance in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Royals. He gave up a run in the outing for a third consecutive appearance and now holds a 5.06 ERA over 37.1 innings on the season.
