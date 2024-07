The Dodgers recalled Petersen from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Petersen was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 4 after allowing five earned runs across 9.2 innings pitched in six appearances. The Dodger made the move to get a fresh arm up in the bullpen. In the short time back in Triple-A, Petersen made no appearances. His return comes as a corresponding move with Tyler Glasnow (back) landing on the injured list.