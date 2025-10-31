Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Starting at second base in Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rojas will start at second base and bat ninth in Friday's Game 6 of the World Series versus the Blue Jays.
It's Rojas' first start of the World Series and his third start this postseason. With Rojas manning second base, Tommy Edman had shifted to center field for the Dodgers. Andy Pages will begin the contest on the bench for the second straight game.
