The Dodgers are expected to option Vargas to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He'll be giving up his spot on the active roster to Cavan Biggio, who was acquired via trade with the Blue Jays earlier Wednesday. Vargas had been up with the big club for nearly a month but didn't play much, starting just six of 22 games. He'll receive regular reps at Oklahoma City.