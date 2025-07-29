High-A Great Lakes transferred Sirota from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on July 13 after he suffered an apparent right knee injury while sliding into a base July 5, Bruce Kuntz of DodgersDigest.com reports.

Though it's not clear if Sirota will require surgery, his 2025 season is likely over, unless he makes it back for the Arizona Fall League. He may have been promoted to Double-A Tulsa at some point this summer if he hadn't suffered the injury, as he was slashing .316/.458/.556 with six home runs and four steals in 35 games for Great Lakes.