Sirota is hitting .636 with two home runs and a 15.4 percent strikeout rate in three games since getting promoted from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to High-A Great Lakes last week.

All told, Sirota is slashing .382/.469/.745 with nine home runs, one steal, a 13.3 percent walk rate and a 21.1 percent strikeout rate in 27 games, primarily at Single-A. Sirota, whom the Dodgers acquired from the Reds this offseason before he played a pro game as part of the return for Gavin Lux, is a little old for the lower levels, as he'll turn 22 in June. He's also been fortunate with a .446 BABIP. However, he's been one of the hottest hitter in the minors and his one steal undersells his potential in that category.