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Dodgers' Mike Sirota: Excelling in Dodgers system

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sirota is sporting a .319/.475/.562 batting line with 14 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 74:79 BB:K over 77 games between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa this season.

Sirota's 2025 campaign was interrupted by a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly three months, but he's shown no ill effects in 2026 as he continues to emerge as one of the best position player prospects in baseball. The 23-year-old has split time between center field and right field this season and could find himself at Triple-A Oklahoma City before the end of the summer if he continues at his current pace.

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