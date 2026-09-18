The Dodgers promoted Sirota from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, broadcaster Alex Freedman of the OKC Comets reports.

It will be the third level that Sirota will play in this season, having spent most of the season in Double-A after starting the year with High-A Great Lakes. He's been effective at the plate wherever he's played, and in Double-A, he has a .296/.449/.488 slash line with five steals, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBI across 334 plate appearances. Sirota is shaping himself up to make his major-league debut during the 2027 campaign.