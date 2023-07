The Dodgers recalled Robertson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Robertson and Alex Vesia will join the Dodgers bullpen as replacements for Yency Almonte (paternity) and Daniel Hudson (knee). Robertson holds an impressive 2.73 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in Triple-A this season, but those numbers balloon to a 7.04 ERA and 2.09 WHIP through 7.2 innings in the majors.