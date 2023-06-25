Bickford (2-2) earned the win over Houston on Saturday, striking out four batters over two perfect innings.

Bickford was impressive in his return from a back injury, striking out two Astros in each of his two frames and retiring all six batters he faced. The right-hander had been struggling mightily prior to going on the injured list June 3, allowing 12 runs over his prior 7.1 innings. The Dodgers bullpen has been among the worst in the NL this season, so Bickford could get a chance to work up to a high-leverage role if he shows the ability to consistently pitch well.