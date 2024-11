Bickford signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Bickford spent the majority of 2024 with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, where he logged a 3.40 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 50.1 innings. His minor-league success didn't translate well into the bigs, however, as he gave up eight earned runs in just 8.1 frames with New York. Now with the Cubs, the 29-year-old righty will likely spend most of 2025 as bullpen depth for Triple-A Iowa.