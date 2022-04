Moronta had his Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic by the Dodgers on Sunday, fabs reports.

Moronta joined Los Angeles as a non-roster invitee in March and failed to make the Opening Day roster, but he'll join the team ahead of Sunday's series finale in San Diego. The 29-year-old posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 70:33 K:BB over 56.2 innings for the Giants in 2021, but he appeared in only four games over the past two seasons while dealing with elbow issues.