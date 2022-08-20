site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Designated for assignment
Moronta was designated for assignment Saturday.
Moronta has a 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 23.2 innings in the majors this season. Dustin May (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.
