The Dodgers optioned Vanasco to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Vanasco will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Brent Honeywell, who will get the start in Sunday's series finale versus the Tigers after being claimed off waivers from the Pirates a day earlier. During his latest stint with the Dodgers, Vanasco made his lone appearance in Saturday's 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Tigers and failed record an out while getting charged with three earned runs on three hits.