Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said during the GM Meetings last week that Ryan (elbow) will go through a "normal" buildup during spring training, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ryan hasn't pitched since August 2024 Tommy John surgery, but he should have a relatively normal spring training since the righty will be 18 months removed from the operation by that point. The 27-year-old held a 1.33 ERA and 18:9 K:BB over 20.1 innings covering four starts for the Dodgers in 2024, but after a long layoff, he's sure to begin the 2026 season in the minors.