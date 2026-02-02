Ryan (elbow) said Saturday that he added 30 pounds over the offseason in hopes of increasing his durability, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ryan believes his relatively slight build contributed to the Tommy John surgery that knocked him out for the entirety of the 2025 season. While rehabbing that injury, Ryan "ate a lot of calories" and "lifted like an animal," which resulted in his weight going from 195 to 225. Ryan said he's had a normal offseason, having already thrown 10 bullpen sessions and touched triple digits on the radar run. The 27-year-old is unlikely to be on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, but he could be a key rotation depth piece. Ryan held a 1.33 ERA and 18:9 K:BB over 20.1 innings covering four starts for the Dodgers in 2024.