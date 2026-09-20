The Tigers will call up Ryan from Triple-A Toledo to start Monday's game against the Nationals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander made four appearances for the Dodgers in 2024 and is now set to make his Tigers debut after being acquired at the trade deadline this summer. Ryan was sidelined nearly three months by a hamstring injury but was recently given a clean bill of health and made two starts for Toledo. The 28-year-old topped out at 2.2 frames in those outings and should have a limited workload again Monday, with Keider Montero expected to piggyback him.