The Tigers recalled Ryan from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Ryan will make his Tigers debut Monday with a start against the Nationals, though he will be limited after topping out at 2.2 innings and 39 pitches over two starts at Triple-A Toledo upon returning from the 7-day injured list. Acquired from the Dodgers on Aug. 2, Ryan missed all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery and was shelved for nearly three months by a hamstring injury in 2026. The 28-year-old has flashed electric stuff when on the bump, however, and logged a 1.33 ERA and 18:9 K:BB over 20.1 frames in four starts for Los Angeles in 2024. Ryan is in line for a second start this week on Sunday versus the Pirates, though his workload will be limited in that outing as well.