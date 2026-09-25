Ryan is slated to start Sunday's game against the Pirates at Comerica Park, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ryan will get a second turn through the rotation to close out the Tigers' season. After getting called up form Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Ryan started and struck out three batters over three shutout frames in a no-decision against the Nationals. He tossed 43 pitches in that outing and will once again be operating with a restricted workload Sunday, making him a risky option for fantasy managers streaming him with the hope of scooping up a win. Keider Montero or Jack Flaherty (forearm) could end up piggybacking Ryan in the season finale.