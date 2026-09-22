Ryan did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings against the Nationals. He struck out three.

Ryan looked strong in his Tigers debut and first big-league appearance since August 2024, keeping the Nationals off the scoreboard before departing at 43 pitches (26 strikes). The shortened workload doesn't come as much of a surprise, given that the 28-year-old logged just 4.2 frames over two starts with Triple-A Toledo before being recalled. In five career starts in the majors, Ryan has posted a stellar 1.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 23.1 innings. The right-hander is tentatively lined up to make one more start to close the regular season Sunday against the Pirates.