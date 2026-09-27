Ryan (0-1) took the loss against the Pirates on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 1.1 innings.

Ryan allowed a leadoff homer and struggled overall, throwing just 21 of 39 pitches for strikes with four whiffs. The 28-year-old yielded two earned runs over 4.1 innings in a two-start stint with the Tigers and posted a 4.39 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 47:9 K:BB across 41 Triple-A frames this season. He was a prized asset in the Tarik Skubal trade with the Dodgers and should factor into the Tigers' rotation plans in 2027.