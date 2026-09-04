Ryan (hamstring/paternity) is expected to be cleared to pitch in games again soon, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Ryan has not pitched since June because of a hamstring strain, and he's also been away on paternity leave recently. The 27-year-old was acquired from the Dodgers at the trade deadline in the Tarik Skubal deal, and he will be making his organizational debut when he gets into a game. The Tigers remain hopeful that Ryan can pitch for them before the end of this season, but it's not a given after he had such a long layoff.