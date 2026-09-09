Ryan (hamstring) will start Wednesday at Triple-A Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It will be Ryan's organizational debut after he was acquired from the Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade last month. The 28-year-old has made just eight starts this season, registering a 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB across 36.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to being dealt to the Tigers. Ryan figures to be a member of Detroit's rotation next season but could debut with the big club later this month.