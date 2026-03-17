Ryan has had a strong spring but is expected to begin the season in the minors, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Ryan's most recent spring outing was a four-inning start against Texas on Sunday, during which he allowed just one run and struck out five batters. The right-hander has posted an impressive 1.86 ERA with a 12:4 K:BB over 9.2 frames spanning four appearances this spring, and with Blake Snell (shoulder) slated to open the season on the IL, there had been some thought that Ryan could be a candidate for the open rotation spot. However, Chen surmises that Ryan will almost certainly begin the campaign in the minors due to an early schedule that includes three days off over the first 15 days of the season (which should reduce the need for a sixth starter) and the presence of Emmet Sheehan and Justin Wrobleski, both of whom have more experience as swingmen. It's also worth noting that Ryan missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so while there's a good chance he'll get an opportunity with the big club at some point during the campaign, the Dodgers are likely to manage his workload carefully.