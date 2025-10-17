Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Locks in third save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sasaki did not allow a baserunner while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday against the Brewers.
Sasaki was called upon for the first time since stumbling in the ninth inning in Game 1 of the NLCS. He rebounded Thursday, successfully protecting a two-run lead while retiring the side on just 13 pitches. Sasaki has three saves in the postseason, allowing only one earned run across seven innings of work with a 6:2 KBB.
